Brent crude futures rise 3.58 percent at settle

LONDON, 27th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Brent crude futures rose $3.44, or 3.58 percent, to settle at $99.58 a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

Global oil markets closed mixed on Tuesday, with Brent crude rising sharply amid heightened geopolitical tensions and supply concerns affecting key maritime routes, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for July delivery settled at $93.89 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, down 2.81 percent compared with Friday’s close.