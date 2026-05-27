South Korean stocks open at new record high Tuesday driven by tech sector

SEOUL, 27th May, 2026 (WAM) -- South Korean stocks have opened at a new record high Wednesday morning, propelled by strong gains in semiconductor shares despite ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

The benchmark Kospi index surged 194.61 points, or 2.42 percent, to reach 8,242.12 points at the opening bell.

The index closed at 8,047.51 points on Tuesday, crossing the historic 8,000-point threshold for the first time in history at the close.

It took the Kospi index just three weeks to climb from the 7,000-point level reached on 6 May to the unprecedented 8,000-point milestone.