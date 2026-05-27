UAE President performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 27th May, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan performed Eid Al-Adha prayers today at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

Joining His Highness in prayer were His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; His Highness Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Zayed For Good Foundation; Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of Zayed For Good Foundation; His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed Authority for People of Determination; His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs; His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; along with a number of Sheikhs, officials, and worshippers.

In the Eid sermon, titled “Our Eid is sincerity and sacrifice”, Dr Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat, highlighted the value of honesty and its impact on individuals and society.

He said honesty is the shortest path to trust and among its most enduring foundations, noting that trust builds strength through which societies prosper and civilisations are built. He added that the UAE’s leadership demonstrated sincerity of purpose and unity of resolve in founding the nation on honesty from the very beginning, helping establish a strong and stable country.

The preacher said honesty reflects loyalty to one’s homeland and sincerity in serving it, through which nations thrive and societies remain strong, while truthful people stand as guardians of their countries through their loyalty and actions.

He added that honesty is reflected in safeguarding the nation’s interests, defending it, and standing firmly against those who seek to undermine it. He said honesty is also embodied in parents raising their children well, teachers remaining dedicated to their mission, employees carrying out their responsibilities with integrity, and every individual striving to contribute to the country’s continued progress.

Following the prayer, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan exchanged Eid greetings with worshippers.

His Highness and the Sheikhs then recited Al Fatiha in memory of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.