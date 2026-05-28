Saud bin Saqr receives Eid Al-Adha well-wishers

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 27th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, this evening received well-wishers at the Khuzam Hospitality Majlis on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.

H.H. the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah accepted greetings from Sheikhs, senior state officials, directors of local and federal departments, citizens, and members of the Arab and Islamic communities, who prayed to Almighty Allah to bless him with continued health and well-being, and to bestow prosperity, goodness and blessings upon the UAE and the Arab and Islamic nations.

Several Sheikhs and top officials attended the reception.