Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Eid Al-Adha well-wishers

UMM AL QAIWAIN, 28th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, this evening received Eid Al-Adha well-wishers at his palace, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain.

H.H. the Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain accepted greetings and congratulations on the blessed occasion from Sheikhs, Emiratis, dignitaries, directors of local and federal departments, businessmen, traders, chairmen and managers of companies and banks operating in the UAE, as well as members of the Arab, Islamic and foreign communities in the emirate.

The well-wishers expressed their sincere congratulations and best wishes to H.H. Sheikh Saud on the blessed occasion, praying to Almighty Allah to grant him continued health and happiness, and to bestow prosperity, goodness and blessings upon the UAE, its wise leadership and people, and the Arab and Islamic nations.