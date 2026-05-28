Ebola outbreak in Congo reaches 1,077 suspected cases, 246 deaths

KINSHASA, 28th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The number of cases linked to the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo continues to rise, with 1,077 suspected cases reported since the outbreak began, including 246 deaths, the Congolese government said on Wednesday.

According to dpa, 121 infections had been confirmed in the laboratory, including 17 fatal cases.

The World Health Organisation believes the actual figure is significantly higher as the outbreak in Ituri province, on the border with Uganda and South Sudan, went unnoticed for weeks, and not all cases are being reported.