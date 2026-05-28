Sharjah Ruler continues receiving Eid Al Adha well-wishers

SHARJAH, 28th May, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, continued on Thursday to receive well-wishers on the occasion of Eid Al Adha, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

Large numbers of well-wishers gathered at Al Badi’ Palace to greet the Ruler of Sharjah on the blessed occasion of Eid Al Adha.

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan received Eid greetings and congratulations from sheikhs, senior officials, Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney-General, members of the Judicial Council, Emirati citizens, tribal representatives, dignitaries, and members of Arab and Islamic communities.

The well-wishers expressed their sincere congratulations on the occasion of Eid Al Adha, celebrated by Muslims across the world, praying to Almighty Allah to bless H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah with continued good health and wellbeing, and to grant the UAE’s leadership and people further progress, prosperity and development, as well as blessings and goodness for the Arab and Islamic nations.

Among those attending the reception were Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Finance Department; Sheikh Dr Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler’s Office; Sheikh Khalid bin Issam Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Civil Aviation Department; Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Districts Affairs Department; Sheikh Dr Khalid bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council; Sheikh Saud bin Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director-General of Sharjah Digital Department; and Sheikh Eng. Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Majid Al Qasimi, Director of the Municipal Affairs Department.

Also in attendance were a number of sheikhs, Rashid Ahmed bin Al Sheikh, Head of the Emiri Diwan, senior officials from local and federal departments and institutions, and citizens.