UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Narváez reclaims maglia ciclamino at Giro d’Italia

ROME, 28th May, 2026 (WAM) -- On stage 17 of the Giro d’Italia, Jhonatan Narváez reclaimed the lead of the points classification for UAE Team Emirates-XRG. The Ecuadorian national champion will pull back on the maglia ciclamino that he had carried earlier in the race.

Taking maximum points at the intermediate sprint on Wednesday’s stage, Narváez continued his unlikely bid for the ciclamino points jersey, and unseated Paul Magnier (Soudal Quick-Step) from the classification lead. The Ecuadorian’s charge for purple has been built on three memorable stage wins and snaffling important points on some of the race’s harder days.

Continuing in that trend, Narváez made his way into the day’s breakaway on stage 17, supported by his teammates Jan Christen and Igor Arrieta. Together, the trio worked steadfastly to bring Narváez to the front of the race as the intermediate sprint approached. This point was late in the day, and it was thanks to Arrieta that the UAE Team Emirates-XRG trio closed down a dangerous attack.

Narváez pounced and took the maximum points on offer at the sprint. In doing so, the three-time stage winner at this year’s race is now back into the lead of the points classification. He will pull on the maglia ciclamino once more on stage 18.

The Emirati squad looked to take its fifth stage victory of the race. Marking the right moves from the breakaway and showing his legs when it counted, Arrieta proved the strongest of the three, and eventually finished just a few seconds down on the stage winner, Michael Valgren (EF Education-EasyPost).