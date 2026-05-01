US, Canada, Mexico adopt unified health measures to combat Ebola virus risk

WASHINGTON, 29th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The United States, Canada and Mexico have announced aligned public health travel measures for people coming from African regions at the greatest risk from Ebola, they said in a joint statement. The measures are aimed at protecting citizens and visitors during the FIFA World Cup 2026.
"The health and safety of every person in the region remains our highest priority as we welcome the world to North America," they said in the statement, without providing details of the coordinated measures.