US, Canada, Mexico adopt unified health measures to combat Ebola virus risk

WASHINGTON, 29th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The United States, Canada and Mexico have announced aligned public health travel ​measures for people coming from African regions at the greatest ‌risk from Ebola, they said in a joint statement. The measures are aimed at protecting citizens and visitors during the FIFA World Cup 2026.

"The health and safety of every person ​in the region remains our highest priority as we welcome ​the world to North America," they said in the statement, ⁠without providing details of the coordinated measures.