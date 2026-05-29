Arab League Secretary-General condemns fresh Iranian missile attack on Kuwait

CAIRO, 29th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, strongly condemned the renewed blatant Iranian aggression targeting the State of Kuwait with missiles and drones at dawn on Thursday.

He said the attack constituted a flagrant violation of the provisions of international law, the Charter of the United Nations, and Security Council Resolution No. 2817, issued on 11th March, 2026.

In a statement, Aboul Gheit stressed that the repeated Iranian acts of aggression targeting the State of Kuwait constitute a clear undermining of efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region, holding Iran fully responsible for the consequences of its unlawful actions that threaten international peace and security.

Aboul Gheit reiterated his full solidarity with the State of Kuwait in all measures it takes to protect its security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, in accordance with international law, reminding that the security of the State of Kuwait is an integral part of Arab national security.