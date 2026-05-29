Syria warns of rising Euphrates levels as emergency crews secure bridges

DAMASCUS, 29th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Syrian Ministry of Energy said a new wave of Euphrates water flows had entered the administrative borders of Deir Ezzor province from the al-Jazrat area, warning that river levels could rise by between 70 and 100 centimetres.

In a statement, the ministry said the water surge, estimated at around 1,600 cubic meters per second, was expected to reach peak levels at approximately 10 p.m. on Thursday and urged authorities to take precautionary measures.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that Emergency teams in eastern Syria continued reinforcement work on al-Asharah bridge in Deir Ezzor province on Thursday after rising water levels in the Euphrates River caused minor damage to the structure and disrupted crossings in several areas.