WHO chief says Ebola 'can be stopped'

KINSHASA, 29th May, 2026 (WAM) -- World Health Organisation (WHO) Head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus's plane landed in the capital Kinsasha on Thursday evening, AFP reported.

Ghebreyesus is set to travel to Ituri province in the northeastern DRC, the epidemic's epicentre, on Friday.

"That thing can be stopped," Tedros said, adding that the WHO did not support travel bans to combat the outbreak because they "don't help much".

"Together, we will overcome this outbreak," he said earlier, vowing to do "everything in my power to help you."

The WHO has recorded 10 confirmed and 223 suspected Ebola deaths in the DRC since the outbreak was declared on May 15, out of more than 1,000 confirmed and suspected cases, according to its latest figures up to May 24.