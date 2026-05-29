Emir of Qatar, US President discuss regional developments in Middle East

DOHA, 29th May, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, received a phone call from President of the United States of America Donald Trump, Qatar News Agency reported.

The call discussed the latest updates in the Middle East, in light of the political and security developments taking place in the region, along with the regional and international efforts aimed at reducing escalation and enhancing stability.

H.H. Emir of Qatar stressed the need to prioritise political and diplomatic solutions and dialogue between all parties in order to consolidate regional security and stability and spare the region further tension and escalation.

The US President voiced his appreciation for the State of Qatar's role in supporting Pakistani mediation efforts and strengthening communication channels between the various parties.

He also commended Qatar's endeavour aimed at bringing viewpoints closer and advancing de-escalation efforts in the region.

The call also addressed the close strategic relations between the State of Qatar and the United States of America, along with ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields, in order to serve the common interests of the two friendly countries.