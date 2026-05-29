OIC condemns missile & drone attacks targeting Kuwait

JEDDAH, 29th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the repeated hostile attacks against the State of Kuwait, carried out with missiles and drones.

In a statement, the organisation affirmed that the attacks on Kuwait constitute a violation of its sovereignty and security, and pose a threat to the security and stability of the region, especially at a time when efforts are ongoing to reduce tensions and spare the region further escalation.

The organisation reiterated its full solidarity with the State of Kuwait in the measures it takes to protect its territory from any threats and to maintain its security and stability.