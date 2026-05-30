UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Qatar on passing of Abdullah bin Hamad Al Attiyah

ABU DHABI, 30th May, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, expressing his sincere sympathies and heartfelt condolences on the passing of Abdullah bin Hamad Al Attiyah, former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy and Industry.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages of condolences to H.H. Sheikh Tamim.