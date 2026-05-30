UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council on death of former President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi

ABU DHABI, 30th May, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to Dr Rashad Al-Alimi, Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council of the Republic of Yemen, expressing his sincere sympathies and heartfelt condolences on the passing of former Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages of condolences to Dr Al-Alimi.