Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 receives North Sinai Governor, strategic partners on Eid Al Adha

AL ARISH, 30th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE humanitarian aid team in Al Arish, as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, received Major General Dr. Khaled Megawer, Governor of North Sinai, along with a number of strategic partners from the Arab Republic of Egypt, during a cordial gathering held on the occasion of Eid Al Adha, in recognition of their role in supporting the operation’s efforts and facilitating its humanitarian activities.

The operation’s team exchanged Eid greetings and congratulations with the Egyptian guests in an atmosphere marked by fraternity and mutual appreciation, reflecting the close cooperation between the UAE and Egypt in advancing humanitarian work and supporting the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 also honoured strategic partners from Egyptian entities in recognition of their outstanding contribution to the success of field operations and their continued support in facilitating the mission’s activities in Al Arish, helping ensure the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian assistance to beneficiaries.

During the meeting, the Governor of North Sinai and the strategic partners received a detailed briefing on Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, including its key humanitarian efforts in Al Arish and the mechanisms for receiving, sorting, storing and preparing aid for delivery to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip. The briefing also highlighted the relief, food and medical assistance provided by the UAE through the operation.

The Director of the UAE Humanitarian Aid Logistics Centre in Al Arish joined Major General Dr. Khaled Megawer, Governor of North Sinai, in receiving local residents, tribal elders, community leaders, members of the House of Representatives and Senate, as well as executive and public figures, who gathered at the governorate headquarters in Al Arish to extend Eid Al Adha greetings.

The meeting underscored the deep-rooted fraternal and historical ties between the UAE and Egypt, as well as the pivotal role of bilateral cooperation in facilitating the activities of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 and ensuring the continued and well-organised delivery of humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people through integrated field coordination.

Through Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, the UAE continues its humanitarian efforts to support the Palestinian people and alleviate their suffering by dispatching relief, food and medical aid, while implementing humanitarian initiatives and projects that reflect the UAE’s longstanding commitment to giving and its unwavering support for people in need.