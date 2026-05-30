Officials laud Sharjah cultural project's global reach

WARSAW, 30th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Officials from Emirati cultural, academic and creative institutions have praised the success of Sharjah in promoting its cultural project, established by H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to countries around the world through meaningful dialogue that has led to the emirate being selected as Guest of Honour at numerous international book fairs.

The latest of these is the Warsaw International Book Fair 2026, one of Poland’s leading cultural events and one of Europe’s most important publishing platforms. The fair annually brings together publishers, writers and cultural institutions from around the world, providing a space for communication, exchange of expertise and showcasing the latest publications, thereby enhancing the presence of books and their role in cultural life.

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chief Executive Officer of the Sharjah Book Authority, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that Sharjah’s participation in the Warsaw International Book Fair through 21 cultural entities and institutions represents a major success within a series of achievements realised by the emirate in promoting Arab culture globally and highlighting its civilisational role.

He noted that His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah launched his major cultural project 45 years ago and that its fruits are being realised today through growing international interest in Arab and Emirati culture. This is further reflected in Sharjah becoming the first Arab Guest of Honour at the Warsaw fair.

Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, said the institute is showcasing traditional crafts, professions and women’s heritage attire through its participation in the Sharjah pavilion, while also presenting a model of Emirati hospitality that has attracted significant interest from visitors seeking to learn about Emirati identity.

He added that the institute is displaying its latest cultural publications, alongside the participation of the Sharjah National Band, which is presenting a range of Emirati heritage performances. He also noted ongoing coordination with the Polish National Heritage Institute to organise visits by Emirati craftswomen to Polish craft centres.

Polish academic and translator Dr. Barbara Michalak-Pikulska, Head of the Arabic Language Department at Jagiellonian University, expressed her delight at Sharjah’s participation as Guest of Honour at the Warsaw International Book Fair 2026.

Dr. Barbara noted that she had visited the Sharjah Arabic Language Academy with a group of university students to teach Arabic in an authentic Arabic-speaking environment and benefit from the extensive resources of the Historical Dictionary of the Arabic Language, which provides researchers and scholars with a comprehensive understanding of the language’s development and lexical evolution through the centuries.

For his part, Dr. Sultan Al Ameemi, Chairman of the Emirates Writers Union, said the union seeks through its participation in the Sharjah pavilion to introduce Emirati literary works to other languages. It is displaying literary works, including poetry, short stories and novels translated into Polish.

He stressed that Sharjah’s status as Guest of Honour at the Warsaw International Book Fair provides an important gateway to non-Arabic-speaking audiences and helps expand the reach of Emirati culture and literature.

Mohammed Al Qaseer, Director of Cultural Affairs at the Sharjah Department of Culture and head of the department’s delegation participating in the fair, said Sharjah’s presence as Guest of Honour at the Warsaw International Book Fair reflects the emirate’s prominent cultural standing in Arab and international literary circles.

He attributed this achievement to the efforts of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and the support of Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority.

Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of the Emirates Publishers Association, said the association’s pavilion at the fair hosts six publishers showcasing their latest publications and seeking to conclude agreements for the sale and acquisition of publishing rights with publishers participating in the event.

Fahad Al Maamari, Chairman of the Emirates Library and Information Association, said the association is presenting its joint project with American libraries to translate specialised and academic books in library and information sciences.