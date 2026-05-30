TRENDS takes part in Warsaw International Book Fair 2026

WARSAW, 30th May, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Group is participating in the Warsaw International Book Fair 2026 with its knowledge pavilion showcasing the services of its five companies, while strengthening its research partnerships with leading Polish think tanks.

The pavilion features around 450 diverse titles from TRENDS Research & Advisory in strategic studies, public policy, and future studies, as well as specialised knowledge and research publications.

The TRENDS pavilion represents a window for Arab knowledge in the heart of Europe, offering visitors an integrated intellectual experience that reflects the group’s intellectual and research production and contributes to strengthening cultural and knowledge dialogue among peoples.

As part of efforts to expand its international partnerships, a TRENDS Global delegation visited the headquarters of the Kazimierz Pułaski Foundation in Warsaw, one of Poland's leading think tanks specialising in strategic and international affairs.

The two sides discussed societal resilience, energy and water security, the Warsaw Security Forum hosted by the foundation, and current international developments. They also explored opportunities for future research cooperation.