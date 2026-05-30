UAE GDP reaches AED1.9 trillion, grows 6.2% in 2025

DUBAI, 30th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre (FCSC) announced that the UAE’s real gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 6.2 percent in 2025 compared to 2024, reaching AED1.9 trillion.

Non-oil GDP increased by 6.8 percent during 2025 compared to 2024, reaching AED1.5 trillion.

Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, said the national economy continues to deliver outstanding and exceptional performance under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

He noted that the latest economic results reflect the effectiveness of the UAE’s strategy to develop a diversified and sustainable economic model, supported by robust growth in non-oil sectors and the rising role of new economy industries. He stressed that this momentum reinforces the country’s path towards achieving the objectives of the "We the UAE 2031" vision.

Bin Touq noted that the UAE’s flexible economic policies, based on future foresight and effective responsiveness to global developments, have accelerated economic diversification and strengthened the foundations of competitiveness and sustainable growth.

Hanan Mansour Ahli, Managing Director of the FCSC, said the strong economic results achieved in 2025 reflect the success of the UAE’s development and economic policies in strengthening economic stability and enhancing the competitiveness of key sectors, while continuing to develop the structure of the national economy towards greater diversity and efficiency.

She added that the UAE continues to strengthen its future economic readiness through investment in the digital economy, technology and innovation, while developing an integrated economic ecosystem that supports long-term growth and reinforces the country’s position as a global hub for business and investment.

Several economic sectors recorded strong performance in 2025. The construction sector led growth with an increase of 11.1 percent, followed by the financial and insurance sector at 10.4 percent, the real estate sector at 7.9 percent, and the transport and storage sector at 7.8 percent, reflecting sustained momentum across the UAE’s key economic activities.

In terms of contributions to non-oil GDP, the trade sector maintained the largest share at 16.9 percent, followed by the financial and insurance sector at 13.2 percent, construction at 12.9 percent, and manufacturing industries at 12.8 percent, highlighting the diversity of the national economy’s production base and the continued contribution of vital sectors to economic growth.