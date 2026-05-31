UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for June

ABU DHABI, 31st May, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Fuel Price Committee has approved fuel prices for June 2026, with diesel prices recording a decline compared to the previous month, in a move that supports the stability of key sectors, particularly logistics and supply chains, thereby enhancing the competitiveness of the business environment and helping maintain market balance and price stability.

Petrol prices also saw limited adjustments in line with developments in global markets under the UAE's monthly fuel pricing mechanism, which is based on a flexible, transparent system that keeps pace with global market movements, supports sustainability, and reflects changes in energy prices in a balanced manner.

The approved prices are as follows:

Diesel: AED4.33 per litre.

Super ''98'' : AED3.95 per litre.

Special ''95'' : AED3.83 per litre.

E-Plus ''91'': AED3.76 per litre.