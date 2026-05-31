Amazon successfully launches 29 internet satellites into orbit

WASHINGTON, 31st May, 2026 (WAM) -- Amazon has successfully launched 29 Internet satellites into low Earth orbit (LEO) using Atlas V rockets from its ULA launch joint venture, marking a new milestone in the company's plan to build a global satellite Internet network.

The Atlas V rocket was launched from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, USA. According to the operating unit, the main stages of the flight proceeded as planned, and the systems operated stably throughout the mission.

After reaching their predetermined orbits, the satellites were deployed in multiple stages. The mission control centre confirmed that all 29 satellites had successfully separated from the rocket and entered orbit.

The new satellites are part of Project Kuiper, Amazon's satellite internet project aimed at providing high-speed broadband connectivity to users worldwide, especially in remote areas or places with limited terrestrial telecommunications infrastructure.

Amazon says the goal of Project Kuiper is to build a large-scale constellation of satellites operating in low Earth orbit to provide low-latency, high-speed internet service.

The deployment of 29 new satellites is considered a significant step in helping Amazon expand its Project Kuiper network, bringing it closer to its goal of providing e-commerce services in the near future.