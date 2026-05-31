SoftBank plans up to €75 billion investment in French AI centres

TOKYO, 31st May, 2026 (WAM) -- SoftBank Group Corp. plans to invest as much as €75 billion ($87 billion) to build 5 gigawatts of artificial intelligence data centre capacity in France, saying the country is poised to become a top European hub for AI infrastructure.

According to Bloomberg, the first phase comprises an initial €45 billion investment to deliver 3.1 gigawatts of AI data centre capacity in the Hauts-de-France region by 2031, SoftBank said Saturday in a statement.

The commitment, which SoftBank called its biggest AI infrastructure investment in Europe, reflects personal diplomacy between Emmanuel Macron, President of France and SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son, who met during the French president’s visit to Japan this year.