France warns strong storms could end record-breaking heatwave

PARIS, 31st May, 2026 (WAM) -- France's weather service warned Saturday that strong storms could mark the end of a record-breaking heatwave blamed for a number of deaths across northern Europe, AFP reported.

France, Britain and Portugal have all recorded their hottest days ever for the month of May during the heatwave.

Temperatures remained above 33C in the Paris region Saturday, and several other parts of France were above 30C.

The Meteo-France weather service said that "the arrival of a slightly cooler air mass" would bring down temperatures on Saturday night. But it warned of storms across northern France that would be "localised but sometimes strong with hail and wind gusts" of more than 80 kilometres (50 miles) an hour.

France recorded its highest temperature of 37.8C in the Charente department. The heat saw train services cancelled and power cuts in some cities. Some deaths in France and Britain were blamed on the heat.