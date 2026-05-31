Death toll from Israeli attacks on Lebanon rises to 3,371

BEIRUT, 31st May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health's Emergency Operations Centre stated on Saturday, announcing that the cumulative number of casualties resulting from the aggression from March 2nd to May 30th has reached 3,371 martyrs and 10,129 wounded.

According to the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA), Lebanon's Public Health Emergency Operations Centre said that 16 people were killed over the past 24 hours as a result of intense Israeli airstrikes on several areas in southern Lebanon, bringing the cumulative death toll from the attacks to 3,371 and the number of injured to 10,129.