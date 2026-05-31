India cuts export duties on petrol, diesel, aviation turbine fuel

NEW DELHI, 31st May, 2026 (WAM) -- India will cut its export duty ​on petrol, diesel and aviation ‌turbine fuel (ATF) for the fortnight starting June 1, its government said ​in a statement on Saturday.

According to Reuters, the ​duty on exports of petrol ⁠has been set at 1.5 ​rupees ($0.0158) per litre while that ​on diesel has been set at 13.5 rupees per litre, the statement said. ​Export duties on ATF ​have been set at 9.5 rupees per ‌litre.

The ⁠rates are being revised on a fortnightly basis and are based on the average international ​prices of ​crude ⁠oil, petrol, diesel and ATF during the period ​since the last review.