Polls close in Malta's ⁠parliamentary elections

VALLETTA, 31st May, 2026 (WAM) -- Polling stations closed late on Saturday after Maltese voters cast their ballots in an early ⁠parliamentary election, with opinion polls showing the ruling Labour Party on course to win a record-breaking fourth term.

The Labour Party, led by Prime Minister Robert Abela, is widely expected to win another victory in the European Union's smallest member state.

Vote counting is scheduled to begin on Sunday morning, with the official result expected to be announced later in the day.