YouTube Premium adds Auto Speed feature, On-the-go mode for podcasts

WASHINGTON, 1st June, 2026 (WAM) -- YouTube has introduced a new set of updates that elevate the overall YouTube Premium experience by launching three AI-powered features aimed directly at podcast listeners.

According to YouTube data, Premium users are major podcast consumers, having watched over 800 million hours of podcasts in April 2026 alone.

The first feature is Auto Speed, which automatically adjusts the playback speed in real time based on dialogue activity, dynamically speeding up during slower speech or conversational lulls to save time and slowing back down during information-dense segments that require more focus.

The second tool is On-the-go Mode, built for users who consume content while commuting or exercising, which offers a simplified, distraction-free mobile UI that strips away visual clutter like comments and provides larger playback controls to make skipping forward or rewinding completely seamless.

The final update expands the conversational Ask Music AI tool into the main YouTube app, allowing users to get personalized podcast recommendations based on genres, their current mood, or shows they already love.

These updates are available exclusively to YouTube Premium subscribers, rolling out first to Android users with iOS support scheduled to arrive in the coming months.