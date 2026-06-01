Austria arrests six suspects linked to Daesh network

VIENNA, 1st June, 2026 (WAM) -- Austrian security forces have arrested six individuals accused of membership in the Daesh terrorist organisation, distributing extremist propaganda, inciting terrorist acts, and concealing terrorism-related activities.

The coordinated operation involved raids on 14 properties across all nine state offices for state security and counter-extremism.

Those detained include five men aged between 14 and 45, alongside a 16-year-old girl. Investigators seized a substantial amount of evidence during the searches, including smartphones, laptops, data storage drives, documents, and combat knives.

Omar Haijawi-Pirchner, Director of the Directorate of State Security and Intelligence (DSN), stated that the targeted raids represent a significant milestone in the ongoing fight against extremism and terrorism.

He emphasised that the threat of radicalisation is accelerating rapidly through online platforms, requiring continued vigilance and decisive intervention.