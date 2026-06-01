Dollar stabilises following weekly loss

LONDON, 1st June, 2026 (WAM) -- The US dollar stabilised on Monday after finishing the previous week with notable losses, as currency markets paused to assess geopolitical developments and macroeconomic indicators.

The US dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major global currencies, hovered around the 99.00 level following a 0.4 percent decline last week.

In early European trading, the euro dipped 0.08 percent to $1.165, while the British pound eased by 0.07 percent to trade at $1.3449.

The New Zealand dollar slipped 0.17 percent to $0.5978, whereas the Australian dollar remained largely unchanged, flatlining at $0.7181.

Elsewhere, the Japanese yen weakened slightly by 0.08 percent, trading at 159.41 yen against the US dollar.