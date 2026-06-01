38 undocumented migrants rescued off Libyan coast

TRIPOLI, 1st June, 2026 (WAM) -- Libyan authorities announced the rescue of 38 undocumented migrants after intercepting a boat carrying them approximately 120 nautical miles north of the city of Sirte.

The General Administration for Coastal Security in Libya stated that marine patrols intercepted the vessel at sea and transported the migrants to the Port of Sirte to provide necessary humanitarian assistance.

The administration noted that the individuals will be referred to the Anti-Illegal Migration Agency to complete standard legal procedures.