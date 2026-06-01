Explosion reported at Hanwha Aerospace's facility in Daejeon, Korea

DAEJEON, 1st June, 2026 (WAM) -- An explosion was reported at Hanwha Aerospace's facility in the central city of Daejeon, Republic of Korea, on Monday, with firefighters working to extinguish the resulting blaze, officials said.

Authorities received the report of the explosion at the defence company's facility in the city, some 140 kilometres south of Seoul, at 10:59 am, according to the officials.

According to Yonhap News Agency, it was not immediately clear if anyone has been injured in the incident.

Police and fire officials believe the suspected explosion may have been caused by propellant used in propulsion systems and plan to investigate the exact cause of the incident.