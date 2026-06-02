MGX, strategic partners to expand Campus AI in France with second site

PARIS, 1st June, 2026 (WAM) -- MGX, Bpifrance, Mistral have announced the planned expansion of Campus AI in France, with a goal of developing up to 3 GW of compute capacity nationwide. Campus AI’s imminent selection of a second site doubles the initial investment by the consortium and its partners and is the natural next step in the development of a leading panEuropean network of AI factories, extending the programme beyond the flagship Fouju campus in Seine-et-Marne.

Campus AI is a joint venture between Bpifrance, the French public investment bank; Mistral, the European pioneer in generative artificial intelligence; MGX, a global AI and advanced technology investment firm; and NVIDIA, the global leader in accelerated computing. The expansion reinforces France’s position as Europe’s primary destination for large-scale, decarbonised AI factories; and meets Europe’s accelerating demand for responsible and sustainable tokens.

As Campus AI scales nationwide, it will continue to support the growth of Mistral, its shareholder and anchor French AI champion, by providing access to compute capacity at scale across sites.

The announcement was made at the Choose France Summit and witnessed by Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, and Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority of Abu Dhabi and Secretary General of the Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council, underscoring the strategic importance of Campus AI for both France and the UAE.

The expansion will create thousands of jobs across France and is being developed in close partnership with French industrial champions in power, batteries, semiconductors, electronics and other critical technologies. By bringing together the full French industrial value chain, Campus AI aims to contribute positively to France’s technological sovereignty and accelerate the emergence of a competitive European AI ecosystem.

This expansion follows rapid progress at the original Fouju campus, where local elected officials and community leaders have worked alongside Campus AI to bring jobs and investment to the Seine-et-Marne territory. Designed to the highest standards of environmental performance and powered by France’s highly decarbonised electricity grid, the campus model combines waterfree cooling with an energy-efficient design to scale AI capacity sustainably.

The selection of a second site will follow the same approach: close coordination with local authorities, high environmental standards, and an industrial model designed to enable European AI champions while reinforcing France’s position at the centre of a sustainable AI future for Europe.

Thibaud Desfossés, President of Campus AI, said: “France has the power, the talent and the research base to lead Europe in AI. The question now is what France does with each gigawatt it builds. Scaling Campus AI toward 3GW is how we answer it: an open platform, built with our French industrial and territorial partners, that pulls French suppliers further up the value chain and gives French AI champions the scale they could not otherwise reach.

This is the partnership France and the UAE set out to build, and the test we hold ourselves to is simple: every gigawatt should compound value in France, not simply flow through it.”