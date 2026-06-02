US to issue commemorative coins for 2026 FIFA World Cup

WASHINGTON, 2nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- The US Department of the Treasury officially announced on Monday the release of a limited-edition collection of commemorative coins for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with pre-orders to be accepted through its official online store starting 4th June, in celebration of the tournament.

In a statement, the Treasury said that the United States Mint (US Mint), which operates under the department, will issue US$5 gold coins, US$1 silver coins and clad half-dollar coins to mark the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The statement added that FIFA, under an agreement signed with the US administration, has committed to directing 100 percent of the surcharges collected from each coin sold to support football initiatives for the children of US military families.