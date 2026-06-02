OIC condemns attacks targeting Kuwait

JEDDAH, 2nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the continued attacks targeting the State of Kuwait.

In a statement, the OIC General Secretariat said that such attacks constitute a violation of Kuwait’s sovereignty and security, a breach of international law and the Charter of the United Nations, and a serious threat to civilian safety as well as regional security and stability.

The Secretariat reaffirmed its full solidarity with the State of Kuwait and its support for all measures it takes to safeguard its security, territorial integrity and stability.