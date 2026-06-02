121 commercial vessels redirected in Strait of Hormuz since start of US blockade

WASHINGTON, 2nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Monday that 121 commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz have been redirected since the start of the US blockade of Iranian ports.

In a statement posted on its account on the social media platform X, CENTCOM said that, as part of the maritime blockade imposed on Iranian ports, 121 commercial vessels had been instructed to return either to their berths or to port as of 1st June.

The statement added that US forces have so far intercepted five vessels to ensure compliance with the US blockade.