Trump dismisses reports of halt in US-Iran negotiations

WASHINGTON, 3rd June, 2026 (WAM) -- US President Donald Trump has dismissed reports claiming that diplomatic communications between Washington and Tehran have broken down, stating that talks are proceeding without interruption.

Writing on his social platform, Truth Social, the US President labeled media reports alleging a halt in contact as false and erroneous. He asserted that conversations between the two nations have been going on continuously on a daily basis.

While noting that the ultimate outcome of the negotiation process remains uncertain, President Trump reiterated that he has communicated to Iran that the time has come to finalise an agreement. He added that the status quo, which has persisted for 47 years, cannot be allowed to continue.