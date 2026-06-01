Kuwaiti Cabinet strongly condemns repeated Iranian missile, drone attacks

KUWAIT, 3rd June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Kuwaiti Cabinet has strongly condemned the repeated Iranian missile and drone attacks that targeted Kuwaiti territory last Thursday and on Monday.

The Cabinet described the strikes as a dangerous escalation, a blatant violation of Kuwait's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and a direct threat to civilian lives and critical infrastructure,

During a session chaired by H.H. Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the Cabinet urged Iran to halt these hostile acts immediately and unconditionally. He added that Tehran bears full responsibility for the consequences of these operations, characterising them as a grave breach of international law, the Charter of United Nations, and UN Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026), according to the Kuwait News Agency.

Following the meeting, Omar Saud Al-Amr, the Minister of State for Communication and Information Technology and Acting Minister of Information and Culture, stated that the Cabinet firmly rejects these aggressive practices. He reaffirmed that Kuwait reserves its absolute right to implement all necessary measures to safeguard its security, stable environment, and vital installations against any external threats, invoking its inherent right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter.