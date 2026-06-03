Forest fire destroys over 3,000 hectares in Kotli Sattian, Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, 3rd June, 2026 (WAM) -- The devastating forest fire, fuelled by a recent intense heatwave, has decimated an estimated 3,037 hectares (7,504.7 acres) of natural forest tree cover across 25 locations in the ecologically sensitive Kotli Sattian region of Punjab.

According to satellite data released by SUPARCO on Space4Climate.gov.pk, the analysis comparing imagery from May 9 to May 29, 2026, shows extensive damage in Chir pine forests. These forests play a key role in protecting sub-watersheds linked to the Indus and Jhelum river basins.

Experts warn that the ecological aftermath extends far beyond the immediate burn scars; the disaster has severely disrupted the peak breeding season for local birds and wildlife, destroyed vital young seedlings and saplings, and opened the door for invasive, fire-tolerant grasses and shrubs to colonise the damaged terrain.