Gold holds steady on Wednesday

WORLD CAPITALS, 3rd June, 2026 (WAM) -- Gold prices held steady on Wednesday, as investors watched ‌out for developments in the Middle East amid rising inflation fears and awaited upcoming US economic data.

Spot gold was unchanged at $4,485.17 per ounce by 0319 GMT, after rising over 1 percent in ​the previous session. US gold futures for August delivery slipped 0.1 percent to $4,513.60.

Spot silver fell 0.1 percent to $75.01 per ounce, platinum lost 0.2 percent to $1,933.15, while palladium gained ​0.2 percent to $1,372.25.