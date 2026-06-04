Dubai event calendar ranks among world's busiest, officials say

DUBAI, 4th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s events line-up has established itself as one of the busiest globally, driving economic growth and long-term resilience, tourism officials stated on Wednesday.

Speaking at the first quarterly partner meeting of 2026 at the Dubai Opera, representatives from the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) highlighted how lessons from the 2008 financial crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic have been institutionalised into daily operations to ensure rapid response and seamless communication with the private sector.

Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), reaffirmed the city's commitment to the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33). He emphasised that this long-term strategy was built collectively by analysing market and industry needs, setting Dubai apart from other global cities by focusing on sustainable growth and diversifying offerings across all sectors to make the emirate a premier destination to visit, live, and invest.

Kazim outlined four core tourism objectives focused on increasing overall visitor arrivals, extending the average length of stay, boosting tourist spending, and driving repeat visitation. Global connectivity, led by Emirates and flydubai, remains central to this strategy. He praised the aviation sector's operational agility, noting that local authorities had previously managed runway schedules within 15-minute windows to seamlessly halt and restart flights during challenging periods, demonstrating a level of institutional flexibility that is the result of continuous collective teamwork.

Addressing historical resilience, the DET detailed past financial interventions, including a AED1 billion stimulus package followed by an additional tranche that brought total business support to AED2.5 billion. This liquidity assisted retail, hospitality, SMEs, and the events sector to ensure business continuity and future readiness.

Kazim noted that international consumer trust remains exceptionally high, with global corporate executives travelling to the emirate to verify its safety measures firsthand to their boards, while major brands continue to choose Dubai for global product launches.

To safeguard consumer interests and prevent market exploitation, federal and local authorities implemented rigorous price controls, conducting inspections at least twice daily. The city's major cultural and sports properties have maintained continuous operations, highlighted by the Dubai World Cup marking its 30th anniversary and Art Dubai celebrating its 20th edition, alongside community-driven initiatives from delivery platforms like Talabat, Noon, and Kita to support local restaurants.

Ahmed Alkhaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), confirmed that Dubai’s calendar would remain highly active through the warmer months rather than slowing down.

A comprehensive summer campaign launching on 2 July will introduce extensive retail promotions and hospitality deals across the emirate.

For the first time, a 12-week retail incentive will offer shoppers spending over AED500 at participating outlets the opportunity to win a residential property in Dubai each week through a simplified digital draw. Alkhaja concluded by noting that catering to a city of over 200 nationalities requires robust content, adding that recent capacity attendance at major venues like the Coca-Cola Arena reflects the strong demand for both entertainment and business events that drive the local knowledge economy.