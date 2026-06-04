SpaceX initial public offering to value company at historic $1.77 trillion

NEW YORK, 4th June, 2026 (WAM) -- SpaceX has announced plans to raise up to $75 billion through an initial public offering (IPO) later this month, setting the stage for the largest stock market listing in history.

The company, formally known as Space Exploration Technologies Corp, stated it will offer 555.6 million shares priced at $135 per share. The historic offering is set to grant SpaceX a total market valuation of $1.77 trillion.

Elon Musk will not sell any of his personal shares in the offering and is expected to retain an 82.4% voting majority in the company.