European airport passenger traffic drops for first time since pandemic recovery

BRUSSELS, 4th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Passenger traffic across European airports fell in April for the first time since the post-pandemic recovery began five years ago, driven by escalating disruptions and conflicts in the Middle East.

The April 2026 air traffic report released by the Brussels-based Airport Council International (ACI) Europe revealed that passenger volumes across the European airport network decreased by 0.7% compared to the same month last year.

According to the association, this contraction represents the first year-on-year decline in passenger numbers since the European aviation sector initiated its initial rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2021.