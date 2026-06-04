WHO confirms progress in Congo Ebola fight despite ongoing challenges

GENEVA, 4th June, 2026 (WAM) --The World Health Organisation (WHO) has confirmed that efforts to combat the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) are showing signs of progress, though significant challenges remain in testing, surveillance, vaccine deployment, and community trust.

Speaking at a press briefing in Geneva on Wednesday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus commended the DRC government's commitment to fighting the deadly virus, which has also crossed borders into neighbouring Uganda.

He noted that observations made during his recent field visit to the DRC provided strong hope for the eventual success of the containment strategies.

The DRC has so far confirmed 344 cases, including 60 fatalities. However, epidemiologists report that suspected cases have dropped sharply from over 1,000 last week to 116, as field teams successfully clear testing backlogs to provide a clearer picture of the outbreak's trajectory.