Tropical storm Amanda forms in Pacific, gradually intensifies

WASHINGTON, 4th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Tropical storm Amanda formed in the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday, becoming the first tropical cyclone of the current season.

The Miami-based National Hurricane Centre stated that the storm was centred approximately 1,505 miles (2,420 kilometres) southwest of the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California peninsula. As the centre of the system remains far out at sea, it currently poses no immediate threat to land.

Meteorologists explained that the storm's maximum sustained wind speeds have reached 40 miles per hour (65 kilometres per hour).

The system is projected to intensify steadily over the next few days before beginning to weaken over the weekend.