OIC condemns Iranian attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait

JEDDAH, 4th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned on Wednesday the continuous Iranian attacks targeting the Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of Kuwait.

The secretariat stated in an official communique that these operations constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of both Bahrain and Kuwait, noting that the recent strikes repeatedly targeted critical civilian infrastructure, including Kuwait International Airport, which resulted in one fatality and left several others wounded.

The Jeddah-based organisation emphasised that these persistent hostilities represent a clear breach of international law and the Charter of the United Nations, warning that such actions actively undermine international efforts aimed at restoring regional security and stability.

The OIC reiterated its absolute solidarity with Bahrain and Kuwait, supporting all measures taken by both nations to safeguard their sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity.