UAE Team Emirates-XRG takes its climbing talents to Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

ABU DHABI, 5th June, 2026 (WAM) -- As defending champions, UAE Team Emirates-XRG will head to the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes with a squad packed to the rafters with climbing talent. Celebrating its 78th edition this year, the race formerly known as the Critérium du Dauphiné will welcome the Emirati squad and the WorldTour peloton on Sunday, 7 June.

Running over eight stages through to Sunday, 14 June, the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes presents one of the toughest climbing tests of the season, and serves as an ideal tune-up for those with an eye on the Tour de France. A prestigious scalp in its own right, however, the week-long stage race was won by UAE Team Emirates-XRG for the first time in team history last season.

It was Tadej Pogačar who claimed that prize with three stage victories along the way. Before the two-time world champion, Emirati stage wins at the Dauphiné had come through Dan Martin (2018), Davide Formolo (2020), and Mikkel Bjerg (2023).

Hoping to guide the squad to further success at the race now known as the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Sports Directors Fabrizio Guidi, Tomas Gil and Marco Marzano will take the reins for UAE Team Emirates-XRG.

At their disposal will be a wealth of climbing talent, including Grand Tour podium finishers João Almeida and Isaac del Toro. For Almeida, Del Toro and their teammate Pablo Torres, this year’s Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes will present a race debut and the opportunity to hit the ground running after injury and fitness lay-offs.

With 36 wins thus far in 2026, UAE Team Emirates-XRG will certainly hope to add to this number at the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, where Del Toro will pin on a number for the first time since his ill-fated Itzulia Basque Country in April.

































.





















.