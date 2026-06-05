Arab League warns against Israeli occupation plans

CAIRO, 5th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Secretariat of the League of Arab States warned against Israeli occupation plans and policies that violate international law and threaten the security and stability of the region, stressing that they hinder efforts toward a peaceful settlement, foremost among them the Palestinian issue.

In a statement marking the 59th anniversary of the June 1967 War, the Arab League said that this year’s commemoration comes amid the continuing and escalating Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip, the ongoing annexation and settlement expansion plans in the West Bank, and attacks on Lebanese and Syrian territories.

The League emphasised that achieving security, peace, and stability in the region requires ending the Israeli occupation of Palestinian and other Arab territories occupied since 1967, and realizing an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the two-state solution, international legitimacy resolutions, and the Arab Peace Initiative.

It also called on the international community to exert pressure on Israel to halt its aggression and illegal measures, and to end the occupation and settlement activities.