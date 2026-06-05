European Commission disburses €12.8 billion to support Italy's economic growth under NextGenerationEU

BRUSSELS, 5th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Commission disbursed €12.8 billion to Italy, marking the ninth payment under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF).

The Facility is the centrepiece of NextGenerationEU – the Commission's post-pandemic programme to support Member States' recovery, economic growth, and competitiveness.

This payment supports a range of measures, including reforms and investments in key areas such as: public administration, tax governance, justice, and public procurement; education, employment, and tackling undeclared work; research, healthcare, tourism, and culture; as well as sustainable mobility, energy, agriculture, and the transition to a circular economy.

Italy's overall recovery and resilience plan is financed by €194.4 billion (€71.8 billion in grants and €122.6 billion in loans). As with all Member States, payments to Italy under the RRF are performance-based, contingent upon the successful implementation of its recovery and resilience plan. With this ninth payment, Italy reaches 85% of its funds earmarked of Italy's recovery and resilience plan.