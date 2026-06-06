SpaceX lands Google AI compute deal after Anthropic pact ahead of IPO

WASHINGTON, 6th June, 2026 (WAM) -- SpaceX said on Friday it has entered into a multi-year cloud services agreement with Alphabet's Google, locking in ‌computing capacity as it prepares for its highly anticipated U.S. ‌stock market debut next week, Reuters reported.

As part of the deal, Google will pay SpaceX $920 million ​monthly from October this year to June 2029, with capacity ramping up through September at a reduced fee, Elon Musk's space venture said in a regulatory filing.

The compute capacity provided includes about 110,000 Nvidia GPUs, CPUs, memory ‌and other related components.

The pact ⁠brings another high-profile customer to SpaceX, after Anthropic, strengthening its AI narrative as it targets a $75 billion raise ⁠in its upcoming initial public offering.